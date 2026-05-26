Bhubaneswar: The speculation over the possible expansion of the council of ministers in Odisha gained momentum after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Nitin Nabin in the national capital Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The speculation over filling six vacant berths in the Odisha council of ministers further intensified Tuesday after two senior ministers – Suresh Pujari and Prithiviraj Harichandan – hinted that a move to fill up vacant posts in the ministry and political appointments in corporations and boards was in process within the party.

Though Majhi took the oath of office as the chief minister along with 15 other ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, June 12, 2024, as many as six berths remain vacant since then.

According to the norms, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister in the state, should remain within 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs in the state. Since Odisha has a strength of 147 MLAs, the number of ministers should be within 22, including the chief minister. Therefore, Majhi can add another six members to his council of ministers.

In the backdrop of an intense speculation that Majhi may go for expansion of his ministry on the occasion of celebrating the second year of the government June 12, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said that (ministry expansion) may take place at any moment. The process of appointments to corporations and boards has also started. The party and the government have already started the selection process. It will be completed very soon.

The expansion or reshuffling of the ministry is the prerogative of the chief minister. If he wants to go for it (expansion or reshuffle), keeping in view the vacancy, the CM may do it anytime. It has nothing to do with the second anniversary of the government, Harichandan said, not rejecting the possibility of the ministry expansion.

However, after meeting BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi earlier on the day, Majhi in a post on X said, Called on Shri @NitinNabin Ji, Hon’ble National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi today. We discussed organisational matters and the holistic development of Odisha. Grateful for his continuous support and guidance.

After meeting the Prime Minister Monday, Majhi had also said that he had a discussion on the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives.

I also extended a cordial invitation to the PM for the celebration marking two years of our government’s dedicated service to the people of Odisha, Majhi said.

Majhi was believed to have sought the nod of the PM and also the BJP president for the long-awaited ministry reshuffle and Cabinet expansion in the state during his meeting with two leaders in Delhi.

Majhi’s meeting with the BJP president Tuesday was the second such event in a span of just two weeks. Last week, Nabin visited Bhubaneswar, where he chaired the BJP’s Core Committee meeting and interacted with the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, party sources said nearly 12 senior MLAs, along with BJP state president Manmohan Samal, are currently camping in Delhi.