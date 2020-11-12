Bhubaneswar: The ‘Smart City’ Bhubaneswar became the first ever city in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification for effective Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) services.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources, the vision for FSSM in Bhubaneswar is to see the city totally sanitized, healthy and livable, thereby ensuring sustenance of good sanitation habits with improved onsite sanitation services.

This has to come together with FSSM services in order to achieve optimum public health and maintain environmental integrity with a special focus on the poor, sources added.

The key objective of urban FSSM policy is to set the context, priorities, and direction to facilitate, citywide implementation of FSSM services so that safe and sustainable sanitation becomes a reality for residents in each and every household, street, town and city.

PNN