Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 positive tally in Odisha has increased to 3,07,906 while the toll crossed the 1,500-mark, said a health official Saturday.

With 15 more persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in Odisha touched 1,510.

Sundargarh district registered the highest COVID toll with five deaths followed by four in Khordha, two in Mayurbhanj and one person each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri districts.

Another 902 persons in Odisha tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the official added.

Of the fresh cases, 523 were reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 379 are local contact cases.

Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest 88 fresh COVID cases followed by 85 in Sundargarh and 70 in Cuttack.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 11,098 with 2,95,245 persons having recovered from the virus.

