New Delhi: The collection of Gross Goods and Services Tax (GGST) revenue from Odisha has gone up by two per cent in December to `2,383 crore as compared to `2,347 crore in November last year.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Finance for December, the GGST revenue collected in the country in December, 2019 was `1,03,184 crore of which CGST was `19,962 crore, SGST was `26,792 crore and IGST was `48,099 crore (including `21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess was `8,331 crore (including `847crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up to December, 2019 was `81.21 lakh.

“The GST revenue during December, 2019 from domestic transactions has shown an impressive growth of 16 per cent over the revenue during the corresponding period of 2018. If we consider IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December, 2019 has increased by 9 per cent in comparison to the revenue during December, 2018. During this month, the IGST on import of goods has seen a negative growth of (-) 10 per cent, but it is an improvement over (-) 13 per cent last month and (-) 20 per cent in October,” the Ministry said in a release.