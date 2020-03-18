Bhubaneswar: The lone coronavirus positive patient here is doing well and his condition is stable, a senior official of the state government said Wednesday. The 33-year-old researcher, who had recently returned from Italy, is lodged at the state-run Capital Hospital here. He tested positive Monday.

Odisha government’s chief spokesperson Subrato Bagchi said out of the 47 samples tested in the state so far, 46 have been found negative and one positive. “The lone positive patient is doing well and is stable,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Wednesday Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for setting an example by registering his sister’s details in the government portal on novel coronavirus for people coming from abroad.

Patnaik re-twitted saying, “Thank you Sri@narendramodi ji for the encouraging words as we face the biggest challenge of the century. Our collective responsibility is the hope to contain the pandemic.”

Thank you Sri @narendramodi ji for the encouraging words as we face the biggest challenge of the century. Our collective responsibility is the hope to contain the pandemic. #Register4Covid19SafeOdisha https://t.co/u4GGpVDHjl — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 18, 2020

Replying to a question, Bagchi said contacts of the positive case have been traced and they have been advised home isolation. He said currently 18 people have been kept in quarantine in different hospitals.

PNN & Agencies