Bhubaneswar: The Golden beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certification by FEE Denmark.

Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest beaches.

Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the coveted Blue Flag tag by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday informed that the golden beach got the prestigious tag by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world-class sustainable tourist amenities.

“Glad to share that Golden Beach of #Puri has received coveted #BlueFlag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities. The renowned eco-label will add to the charm of the #WorldHeritageCity,a tweeted the Chief Minister.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Panigrahi said Puri beach has been certified as Blue flag beach out of 8 beaches of India.

A beach has to meet 33 criteria including environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria fixed by the FEE to get the tag.

A 870-metre stretch of the beach from Digabareni square to the back of Mayfair Hotel has been developed as Blue Flag beach under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) of the State Forest and Environment Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

IANS