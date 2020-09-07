New Delhi: Female population in Odisha is expected to outnumber its male counterpart in 2036 as the number is expected to reach 2.44 crore as compared to 2.05 crore males, says a report on Population Projection for India and State released by National Commission on Population under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) in the state is expected to increase from 979 in 2011 to 1,192 in 2036, highest in the country.

The state will have one per cent contribution in the growth of national population between 2011 and 2036 which is expected to increase from 121.1 crore to 151.8 crore during the period.

The total population of the state is projected to be 4.5 crore in 2036. As a consequence, the density of population will increase from 270 to 489 per sq km. Around 62.4 per cent of the population would be between 15-59 age-group and the median age of people would be 37 in 2036.

According to the report, the total fertility rate of Odisha would decline from 2.10 to 1.71 in 2036. As a result of decline in fertility rate, the proportion of population aged under 15 years is projected to decline from 28.9 per cent in 2011 to 19.4 per cent in 2036. This would also result in decrease in population of school-going age of 5-14 years.

The projected crude birth rate of Odisha will decline from 18.1 during 2011-15 to 13.7 during 2031-35 because of dwindling level of total fertility. In contrast, the crude death rate is expected to increase marginally due to changing age structure of the population with the rising median age as a result of continuing decline in fertility and increase in the expectation of life at birth. It will increase from 8.0 during 2011-15 to 9.2 during 2031-35.

The infant mortality rate (IMR), which was 53 in 2011-15, is expected to go down to 35 by the end of the period 2031-35.

Odisha would also witness a slight increase in the urban population from 17 per cent in 2011-15 to 20.9 in 2031-35.