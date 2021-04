Ahmedabad: Odisha’s rising tennis star Sohini Mohanty won both the singles and doubles crown at the Super Series U-14 event at the Alexander Waske Tennis Academy in Ahmedabad, Friday.

Sohini beat Hyderabad’s Vanshika Maria Vaiz Vasanth 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

In the doubles final, Sohini was paired with Avani Sujit Chitale and the duo beat Prarthana Solanki and Priyanka Sanjay Rana 6-1, 6-4.

The Farhan Ali-coached Sohini is touted to become one of India’s top tennis players.