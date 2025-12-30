Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s vibrant tableau will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2026, showcasing the state’s remarkable contribution to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat — from agriculture to advanced semiconductor technology. Based on the theme “Mantra of Prosperity: Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the tableau will narrate the state’s journey of self-reliance through indigenous production, innovation, and inclusive development.

It will highlight the state’s progress across agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, skill development, startups, modern industry, and cutting-edge technology, reflecting its growing role in India’s economic transformation. A major attraction will be the symbolic journey from Koraput coffee to silicon semiconductor chips, representing Odisha’s transition from traditional farming to high-tech manufacturing.

Inspired by the sacred chariot of Lord Jagannath, the front portion will emphasise women empowerment and gender equality, while the central section will focus on agricultural excellence. The rear section will feature a replica of the Konark Sun Temple.