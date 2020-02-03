Berhampur: Odisha’s third planetarium and science park project in Gopalpur has failed to make any headway, thanks to the apathetic attitude of the authorities concerned.

The pet project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was planned to be made operational within three years. Though the construction of the compound wall finished a year back, construction for the main building is yet to see the light of the day.

The Odisha government had planned to place Gopalpur on the tourism map by setting up the third planetarium in the resort town for the benefit of science lovers and astronomy enthusiasts. The project was proposed at Bikrampur at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

The state Science and Technology Department in collaboration with the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) was handed the responsibility to execute the project.

The department has sent a proposal for the construction of a science park at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore to IDCO February 4, 2019. The science park is designed on the lines of a science park under construction at Tukurala under Bhatli block in Bargarh district.

While the science park will be built on five-acre the rest five-acre will be used for the construction of the planetarium. The science and technology department had sanctioned Rs 49 lakh for the construction of the compound wall for the planetarium.

When contacted, Ashok Kumar Mishra, IDCO’s regional head in Berhampur, said with the sanctioned money they have completed the construction of the compound wall. As the department has not received any direction for construction of the planetarium and science park from the state government, it is not possible to start work. He clarified that they will start the construction work of the two projects after sanction of funds.

