NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding geographical proximity, Odia folks staying in the national capital organised an enthralling Odissi event here Thursday.

Disciples of Odissi Guru Pitambar Biswal tried their best to win the hearts of Odia people living in the national capital during the auspicious Kartik Purnima which also marked the 550th year of Guru Nanak Jayanti at the India International entre (IIC), New Delhi.

An array of programmes including live demonstration of Odissi dance was organised on the occasion. The cultural programme titled ‘Suravi Sandhya 2019’ was organised jointly by Guru Dubaprasad Das Gharana initiated by Shaheeda Tayab, Founder Director of Lasyaayan and Guru Pitambar Biswal, Secretary of Suravi, Bhubaneswar.

“It was an event to portray the beauty of Odissi in the national capital to ensure that many people who have never been to Odisha or not exposed to the art forms and its rich heritage get a chance to know more about our dance forms and culture. The programme was a big hit,” said Shaheeda Tayab.

The event also witnessed felicitation of prominent gurus with the Suravi Samman 2019 for their contribution to the propagation and mentorship towards the dance form. The awards were presented to renowned Odissi dancer, choreographer Padmashree Guru Ranjana Gauhar, renowned Odissi Vocalist Sangeet Acharya, Bankim Sethi, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and renowned Odissi Mardala instrumentalist Guru Prafulla Mangaraj.

The programme also witnessed two performances ‘Kaholo Duti’, an Odia abhinaya by Dibyashree Panda from Bhubaneswar and ‘Na Ja Jamuna Lo Sahi’ by Shatarupa Mishra from New Delhi. A group dance and Odissi drama were also part of the event.