Bhubananeswar: International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The day, celebrated April 29 every year, strives to encourage participation in dance through events and festivals held all over the world. However, outbreak of coronavirus has brought life to a standstill with all cultural events getting cancelled over the last several weeks. Left with no choice, dance gurus Wednesday observed the occasion by imparting online dance lessons to their disciples. They also participated in fund raising events to help out the people affected by the lockdown.

“We are conducting our online dance classes that are being attended by the students across the country. This apart, we make some special performances to motivate people during isolation,” said Aruna Mohanty, an eminent danseuse and the creative director of Orissa Dance Academy (ODA).

ODA also raised some funds that have been donated to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and PM CARES Fund, added Mohanty.

Japanese Odissi dancer Masako Ono who made the city her home about two decades back said, “I am teaching dance online and all my students practicing in a space not more than the size of a yoga mat. Even I saw a video clip of classical ballerinas dancing in their kitchens.”

Speaking about the brighter side of the lockdown, she added, “During this covid19, I’ve realised that we don’t need much space to dance. Besides, we artists are getting more connected online which lead to many collaborations with whom you never thought you would. Let all of us become creative, and challenge this COVID-19 with grace.”

Madhulita Mohapatra, an Odissi dancer and the artistic director of Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts said, “I did my favourite mudras to pay respect to my gurus to mark the day. My students also joined me online during the performance. It is the dance which is motivating us to overcome lockdown woes.”

Pompi Paul who regularly performs in Bhubaneswar is now in Bali of Indonesia. She said, she will perform with other world class dancers online to celebrate the International Dance Day.

Arindam Ganguly, OP