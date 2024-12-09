Bhubaneswar: The Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has recently tested 8,518 individuals for HIV and provided counselling to 8,538 people over the past three months. Out of the tested, 31 were found HIV positive and 27 have been linked to the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre (ARC).

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Ashutosh Biswas emphasised the vital role of HIV Counselling and Testing Services (HCTS) as a key entry point for HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care. “Our efforts are aligned with national goals, and we aim to expand awareness and ensure timely treatment for those diagnosed with HIV,” Biswas stated. As part of the observance of World AIDS Day, AIIMS organised a series of events to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, including an awareness programme held at the OPD foyer. The programme, supported by the Department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine and the Department of Transfusion and Blood Bank, in collaboration with the Odisha State AIDS Society, centered around the theme “Take the Right Path: My Health, My Right”. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, medical professionals, staffers and community members. The event also featured a free HIV testing camp and voluntary blood donation camp, with around 45 individuals taking the opportunity to get tested. Leaflets and booklets on HIV/ AIDS prevention and care were distributed, and free condoms were handed out to promote safe practices. “The City AIIMS continues to lead the charge in HIV surveillance and epidemiology, being one of the eight regional institutes for HIV surveillance in India. The institute’s coverage includes the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

AIIMS will also host the 19th round of HIV Sentinel Surveillance in January 2025,” said Biswas. While India has the second-largest HIV burden in the world, with approximately 24.67 lakh people living with HIV (PLHIV), the country has made significant progress in ART coverage, which stands at 68 per cent. Odisha, with 52,000 PLHIV, has an HIV prevalence rate of 0.14 per cent, with ART coverage at 49.7 per cent. The statistics highlight the need for sustained efforts to ensure the continued prevention, treatment, and care of people living with HIV.