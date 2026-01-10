Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards improving coordination and planning across Odisha’s power sector, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Energy, Friday launched the Odisha Grid Insight (OGrI) Portal (ogri.optcl.co.in) at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The portal has been developed by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to provide a transparent and unified digital view of the State’s transmission network.

The OGrI Portal offers comprehensive technical and geographical information of all 201 Grid Substations across Odisha.

For DISCOMs and power generation companies, the portal provides valuable insights into installed transformation capacity, existing load, available margins, spare bay availability, and power take-off arrangements.

With the integration of the SANJOG application, the portal will function as a single unified platform for DISCOMs to avail new 33 kV connections in a more informed, transparent, and efficient manner.

Beyond the power sector, the portal will greatly benefit investors and industrial units by offering authentic and reliable information on power availability at various locations across the State, thereby enabling informed and timely investment decisions.

With the launch of this portal, Odisha has become the second state, after Rajasthan, to offer such a high level of transparency in grid substation and bay availability.