Bhubaneswar: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 30 crore to the state for the 2019-20 financial year.

OHPC chairman Bishnupada Sethi handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here Friday. Tripathy complimented the efforts of OHPC team in power sector and advised them to further sharpen their capacity through adoption of latest technology and business reform.

Sethi said the balance amount for the year would be paid after finalisation of the accounts.