Berhampur: The marital discord between Tapaswini Dash aka Dimple and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn Saturday as the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought an ‘Action Taken Report’ (ATR) from Baidyanathpur police here in Ganjam district.

The human rights body’s intervention came close on the heels of an appeal filed with the Commission by Dr Sumit’s father Pramod Kumar Sahu.

In his appeal, Sumit’s father had accused a group of local women supporting Tapaswini of barging into his house and intimidating his family.

Breaking open its main gate, several local women supporting Tapaswini had earlier barged into Sumit’s house located in Brahmanagar area of Berhampur to give her entry. However, Tapaswini could not enter the main building.

Also read: Odisha registers 124 new Covid-19 cases; 17 below 18 years

Sumit’s father then lodged an FIR through online mode before Baidyanathpur police December 20.

Seeking an ATR report, the Commission mentioned, “There is a marital discord between son (Sumit) of the petitioner and son’s wife (Tapaswini) for which proceedings are pending before the competent courts. Such marital discord has taken an ugly turn where the petitioner and his family is allegedly under wrongful confinement and have been subjected to criminal intimidation and insult inside their own house.”

OHRC is not concerned about the marital discord which is presently sub-judice. Its concern is rather about alleged wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation to senior citizens like the petitioner and the police inaction on an FIR lodged before it, the OHRC order said.

“During pendency of the proceeding and submission of the reports, the IIC of Baidyanathpur police station in Berhampur is hereby called upon to ensure that the rights of the senior citizens are not infringed in any manner and they are not subjected to any kind of intimidations, whatsoever,” the state human rights body emphasised in its order.

It is pertinent to mention, Earlier, a purported video of Tapaswini demanding Rs 8 lakh from Sumit had gone viral on social media. However, Tapaswini refuted the allegations and said that her father had given Rs 8 lakh to Sumit for pursuing his medical studies prior to their marriage.

“I will furnish all facts directly before the SJDM court and hopefully get justice.”

Reacting to the video Sumit said, “My mental and physical state has completely been shattered. We have not taken a single rupee from them. Tapaswini has been lying in front of the world to hide a single fact. I have the proof that she was talking to another boy during entire messed-up situation. She has been trying to defame my family.”

Making things murkier, another audio of Sumit speaking to another woman has also gone viral.

PNN