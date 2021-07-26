Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the police encounter that led to the death of dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder and has sought a report from the police. A notice to this effect was sent Monday to Additional Secretary (Home department), DG Police, DG (Prisons) and twin city Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Vide its Office order (No-1781, dated-26.07.2021), the Commission has asked the senior police officials and department heads to submit their respective reports in the matter, within four weeks.

Notably, Sheikh Hyder killed when an encounter took place between him and the police while the dreaded criminal was being shifted from the Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack to Baripada Central Jail in Mayurbhanj district July 24 (Saturday). The gangster had allegedly tried to flee after snatching a gun from one of the police personnel escorting him at Simulia in Balasore district.

Hyder threatened to shoot the members of the escort party which forced the cops to retaliate. An injured Hyder was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased gangster’s wife however, has alleged foul play and have said that the police ‘killed’ her husband.

