Bhubaneswar: A one-day familiarisation training programme on transparency and anti-corruption laws for Odisha Information Service (OIS) probationers 2025 batch was conducted Tuesday at the State Vigilance Academy.

Eminent persons, including retired IPS M Akhaya, former DGP Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty, former additional secretary GA and PG department Dhobei Charan Sahoo and others, shared insights from their extensive experience and interacted with the participants.

The programme was inaugurated by Vigilance state director YK Jethwa, who underlined the importance of financial transparency and good governance as key priorities of the government.

Addressing the probationers, Jethwa stressed that the state follows a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and urged young officers to maintain high standards of probity in personal conduct, while ensuring transparent and corruption-free service delivery.