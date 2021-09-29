Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) was published Wednesday. The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in).

Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department Premananda Nayak declared the results of OJEE – 2021 and released the Results Booklet.

This year, OJEE – 2021 was held from September 6 to September 18 adopting all precautionary measures in compliance with relevant Covid guidelines.

The entrance examination was held for various technical and professional courses such as B. Tech, LE-Tech (Dip), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), B. Pharm, MBA, MCA, Int. MBA, LE-Pharm, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M. Plan and M. Tech (11 specialisations) running in different Government and Private Institutes / Universities of the state for the academic year 2021 – 22.

The examination was conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode for all the courses. This year, for the first time, test centres were set up in all the 30 districts of the state with total 57 centres in 30 cities as well as three cities outside Odisha- namely Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

This year, total 65,763 candidates registered for the examination, while 49,360 candidates (75 %) appeared the test. Out of these, 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination.

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to different technical / professional courses in government and private colleges of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, OJEE authorities said in a press notification.

PNN