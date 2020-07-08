Bhubaneswar: In view of the current situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic, the last date for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) online application submission was extended to July 25.

The online application portal stated that various courses namely B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Int. MBA, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), LE-Pharm and B.Tech (Special OJEE) are reopened and the last dates of form submission is July 25 and online fee payment is July 31.

The detailed schedule of exam date and downloading of admit card will be notified in due course after July 31, said OJEE chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand.

Earlier, May 12, OJEE council had announced to cancel second OJEE scheduled to be held later this year and declared that a special entrance exam will be conducted for students aspiring to take admission into B Tech courses in all government and private engineering institutes.

The (OJEE) authorities had also extended the date of online application form submission for special OJEE exam for admission to B-Tech programmes.