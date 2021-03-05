Bhubaneswar: Following their nuptials at a palace hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Ollywood’s power couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu returned to Bhubaneswar Friday. The newly-wed couple was spotted exiting Bhubaneswar airport and were greeted by fans and well-wishers.

Archita, clad in a red saree, still had the glow of a bride on her face. The two love birds also obliged for pictures with their fans and well-wishers.

The power couple tied the knot Monday at a palace hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The lovebirds took everyone by surprise when they announced their sudden wedding plans on social media. It was more or less an intimate affair, as the duo took vows in the presence of their family members and very close friends.

As soon as the duo announced their wedding plans on social media, they were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Several Ollywood stars wished them on social media.

Actor Akash Dasnayak said, “I congratulate both of them. They are my good friends. They are starting a new innings and I am very happy for them. I wish them a happy married life ahead.”

“Yay finally! So happy for you both, lots of love and keep my treat ready next time I visit you both. Congratulations,” wished actress Prakruti Mishra.

“Sweetest thing heard after such a long wait. Congratulations to both of you,” wrote actress Sivani Sangita.

Sabyasachi got his first break in Ollywood with Pagal Premi. Archita, who was the first runner-up in Femina Miss India East, debuted with O My Love, in 2005. They appeared on screen together for the first time in 2008 with Mu Sapanara Soudagar, in which Sabya played an anti-hero. Both were last seen together in Abhiman in 2019.

They have done several films together in between.