Amman (Jordan): Two-time world bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) Tuesday signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where she secured her maiden ticket to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semifinals.

The second-seeded 22-year-old lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand’s Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.

