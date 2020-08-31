Madrid: Olympique Lyonnais defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final of the Women’s Champions League to lift the title for the fifth consecutive year.

First-half goals from Eugenie Le Sommer and Saki Kumagai put the French side in the driving seat on Sunday evening and a late goal from Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir sealed the victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the win, Lyon have equalled the record of five consecutive European titles won by the Real Madrid men’s team in the 1950s.

In the summit clash, Lyon were the better side in the first half, with Delphine Cascarino being a constant threat down their right flank. The 23-year-old winger helped Le Sommer open the scoring. Le Sommer reacted sharply to fire home a loose ball after goalkeeper Friederike Abt had blocked the original shot with her legs.

Wolfsburg reacted well to the goal, but were unable to turn a spell of possession into chances and once again Cascarino had a hand as Lyon doubled their lead. Wolfsburg failed to clear her cross from the right and the ball fell to Kumagai, who drilled a left-foot shot past Abt from around 20 yards.

Lyon looked to seal their seventh Champions League title in the opening minutes of the second half as well-placed Le Sommer twice fired over the bar.

Wolfsburg got back into the game slightly when Alexandra Popp nodded home at the near post in the 58th minute, and Lena Oberdorf and Pia-Sophie Wolter came on for the Germans who all of a sudden had a spring in their step.

However, the German side failed to really trouble Lyon keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. Gunnarsdottir sealed Lyon’s win two minutes from time when she stuck out a foot to deflect Le Sommer’s half volley. There was a VAR check, but the goal was good.

IANS