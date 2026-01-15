Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the safety of students from the union territory currently studying in Iran.

The CM said on X, “Just spoke to EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now”.

Omar Abdullah said S. Jaishankar assured that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from the union territory who are in Iran.

Thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety among parents about their children’s safety.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and president of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has also urged S. Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return.

Mufti said on X, “Thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety in anguished parents desperately worried about their children’s safety. Urge @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return.”

In J&K, the maximum number of students studying for various courses, including MBBS, belongs to the Valley.

In addition to this, scores of Shia Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir go each year to pay homage at various Muslim shrines and historical sites in Iran.

Even these days, reports indicate that dozens of Kashmiri Shia Muslims are in Iran as their families in the Valley are praying and eagerly waiting for their safe return.