Keonjhar: In modern times, an ambulance is one of the most vital among all emergency services. Advanced ambulance services are now available in the mining-affected Keonjhar district, offering free transportation for critically ill patients from rural health centres to the district headquarters hospital or speciality healthcare facilities beyond the district. This initiative is supported by the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). Since 2021, OMBADC has facilitated the operation of three ambulances in Keonjhar district.

Among them, one is an advanced life support (ALS) vehicle, and the other two are basic life support (BLS) ambulances. These ambulances are assigned to government health centres across the district. The ambulance service accessible at the sub-divisional hospital (SDH), Anandapur, community health centres (CHC) Salania, and health and wellness centres (HWC) here has been named ‘OMBADC Seba Sanjog Bahana’. It plays a crucial role in transporting patients receiving treatment at these health centres to major hospitals. A total of 6,493 patients starting from May, 2021 to December, 2023 have benefited from this service. The ambulances transport approximately 200 to 250 patients each month in the district. The advanced life support ambulance is equipped with life-saving medical equipment including oxygen cylinders, a ventilator, pulse oximeter, glucometer, nebulizer, infusion pump, a suction machine and various types of stretchers. Likewise, the basic life support ambulance is equipped with first-aid facilities.

Additionally, essential drugs and injections are on hand, along with spine boards to facilitate the transportation of accident victims to the hospital. In addition to the ALS and BLS ambulances, the Kenojhar district administration operates the 108 and 102 ambulance services. These ensure that patients can easily reach the nearest hospital from their homes conveniently.

Apart from this district, OMBADC supports various programmes of the Odisha government aimed at enhancing quality healthcare delivery in the mining-affected districts of the state. The healthcare scenario has undergone transformation, renovation and modernisation at several health centres with OMBADC support. The implementation of ambulance services has further strengthened the healthcare sector in the mining-affected Keonjhar district.