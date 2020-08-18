Bhubaneswar: The state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed Rs 250 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for supporting the state government’s efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. OMC chairman Sanjeev Chopra handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (over VC) at Lok Seva Bhawan Tuesday.

OMC had earlier donated `500 crore to the CMRF in March 2020 and `100 crore in February for Covid management related expenses. The state-owned entity had also transferred `250 crore as interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20. The corporation is also funding 10 stand-alone Covid hospitals in eight districts across the state.

The OMC has established Covid Care Homes (CCHs) at Bhubaneswar and in three regions at South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari in first phase. Each CCH has 20- bedded isolation facilities to accommodate Covid-19 suspect or positive cases.