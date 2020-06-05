Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’, which is being observed across the globe Friday, our reporter met one nature lover here in the capital city.

Sushant Sahu, a lover of greenery, has been going out of his way to make the world a better place to live in. He is on a ‘make the world a green place’ campaign. Sushant is using seed balls to grow trees all around the Odisha capital.

“Seed balls are made of clay, sand and seed. There are a number of places which are physically inaccessible to plant saplings. So to grow greenery in such places, the seed balls can be used,” said Sushant.

“Last year I threw thousands of seed balls in Chandaka sanctuary and in the open spaces in Bharatpur and Ghangapatna reserve forests. A large number of saplings have already developed after the monsoons last year. Tamarind and jackfruit saplings are sprouting leaves. I am certain they will add to the greenery in those areas in future,” added Sushant.

Sushant informed that he is now trying to attract local people, school and college-going students towards his movement for a greener Bhubaneswar.

“I am trying to imbibe in them the importance of nature and greenery. Even if a few of them start preparing seed balls and depositing them in and around the city, it will be a big boost to my mission,” Sushant signed off.

