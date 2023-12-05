Puri: Odia festival Prathamastami was observed with pomp and devotion across Odisha Tuesday.

Notably, Prathamastami is observed on the Astami tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha in Odia month of Margashira (November-December). As per tradition, new clothes and sweets arrive from the maternal uncle’s house on Prathamastami for the firstborn in a family.

Prathamastami is also celebrated in Jagannath temple following all the rituals. New clothes and Prasad also offered to The Holy Trinity and Mahalaxmi as a present on the auspicious occasion of Prathamastami. A special Bandapana of Lord Jagannath is held on this day. It can be mentioned here that Madhabananda Jew is regarded as the maternal uncle of Lord Jagannath.

PNN