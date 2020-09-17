Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut continued her offensive against a section of the Hindi film industry. Kangana Ranaut’s latest claims will certainly shock a large number of people. She said all that the Hindi film industry ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene. However, in return she was given the job of pleasing the hero by sleeping with him.

Kangana’s comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it. Jaya Bachchan did so while speaking on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

“Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (Jayaji, what plate you are referring to? The one that was offered to me had two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too in return of sleeping with the hero. I taught the industry feminism. This is my own plate, Jayaji, not yours),” Kangana tweeted reacting to Jaya’s speech.

Kangana had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Hindi film industry consumes drugs. She had asked top stars like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take blood tests to prove they are clean.

However by continuing her tirade, Kangana is slowly losing her footing in the industry. There may be a time in the near future when no hero would like to work with her.

Agencies