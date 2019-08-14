Bhapur: Two days after an undertrial prisoner escaped from Nayagarh police custody for the third time, the cops managed to nab him from a village under Fategarh police limits Tuesday.

According to the cops, acting on a tip-off, Fategarh inspector in-charge (IIC) Niranjan Dhir along with his team raided a bushy area near Padmabati village Tuesday at about noon and nabbed the man.

The accused — identified as Tapan Kumar Rout (27) – is a native of Karabara village under Fategarh police limits of Nayagarh district. He was lodged in the jail in a rape case.

According to a police official, he cunningly managed to escape jail June 10, 2019 for the first time and following the escape of the undertrial, the police officials later arrested him. He escaped again August 3, 2019 for the second time, and was rearrested by the police officials near Kaligiri-Alasua area under Baideswar police limit of Cuttack district August 5, 2019 following a manhunt.

Tapan was brought to Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court Bhapur August 9, 2019 from Khandapada jail. After appearing before the magistrate when he was being shifted to jail, the accused managed to escape by pushing away the lady constable.