There are many unusual sexual rituals that are being practiced around the globe. Among them a practice in Marquesas Islands is quite different from the rest.

Here children are allowed to watch their parents having sex.

Yes it sounds weird but in this island, children sleep in the same room where their parents spend the night or establish physical relationship.

Well, it might be the case in almost every family having small houses.

The Marquesas Islands gathering is a standout among the most remote islands on the planet, lying around 1,371 km upper east of Tahiti and around 4800 kilometres far from the west bank of Mexico, the closest mainland landmass.

The islands normally fall into two topographical divisions: the northern gathering, comprising of Eiao, Hatutu, Motu One and the Islands of Nuku Hiva: Motu Iti, Ua Pu to mention a few and the southern gathering of Fatu Uku, Tahuata, Moho Tani to mention a few.