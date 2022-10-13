Sambalpur: Relentless effort of the Forest department to generate greenery on a vast patch of barren land near a bald hill in Potapali gramya jungle area of Sambalpur district has yielded results. Within a year, a lush green forest has stood out over the barren patch courtesy the Forest department which is now exploring ways to tap into its tourism potential in the days to come. The department is going to put in place various facilities for tourists.

Reports said, as many as 72 varieties of indigenous plants have made the once bald hilly region ecologically rich. “The department took this project on an experimental basis while this model will be replicated in various gramya jungles and reserve forests in the days to come,” said DFO Biswanath Nilanwar. Named after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, this project was started in August 2021, he informed. The forest has been created on one hectare of land at Potapali village under Sadar forest range.

More than 70 indigenous species of trees have been fully grown in the area. According to Sambalpur DFO Biswanath Nilanwar, almost all the trees have grown up to 30-35 feet long on the barren and infertile land within one year only. No chemical and inorganic fertilizers were used for the saplings. The place has become attractive for tourists and in the coming days, tourists will be provided bicycles and battery-run vehicles to explore the lush green forest. The fully grown forest is playing host to a variety of birds whose cacophony has made the atmosphere lively with a touch of nature.

Notably, some days ago, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Natural Gas and Petroleum Ananda Kumar Jha visited the place. He was much impressed by the lush green forest generated on the barren land. He assured all necessary help from the Central government for the project.