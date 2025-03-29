Bhubaneswar: A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel during the Congress’ ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ programme, police said Saturday.

The arrested person, identified as Mirza Islam Baig, a resident of Haridhashpur in Pahala area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, was charged with rioting, criminal intimidation and several other offences, a senior officer said.

He was apprehended in connection with a case registered March 28 at the Capital Police Station on the basis of a report of inspector-in-charge (IIC) Dayanidhi Nayak.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, at a press conference here, said that the police have been in search of persons involved in the attack on the security personnel during the Congress agitation.

“We are checking the CCTV footage and video clips of different TV channels to identify persons involved in the attack on police personnel. They hurled stones, eggs, bottles, bricks, and plastic chairs during the protest on March 27,” the DCP said, adding that 15 police personnel were injured in the incident.

Meena said three cases have been filed at the Capital Police Station in connection with the Congress protest.

One case was related to the attack on police, another was about the attempt to set a police vehicle on fire, and the third was related to an unlawful gathering in front of the Odisha assembly building, allegedly by some senior Congress leaders March 26.

“As their number was around 40, they have violated the prohibitory order imposed around the assembly building,” the officer said.

The police had detained several leaders, including Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das and others, on preventive measures, and released them later, he said.

Asked whether senior leaders were also booked in the three cases, the DCP said: “We are verifying the involvement of these individuals. We are investigating whether they were involved in instigating violence by giving provocation speeches and others. The law will take its own course.”

He also said that Baig was earlier booked in two other cases at Laxmisagar and Pahal police stations in Bhubaneswar.

