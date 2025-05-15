Bhubaneswar: The Airport Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a brutal assault near Sishu Bhawan Square that left a youth critically injured.

The accused, identified as Ismile Mohammad of Delanga, was nabbed Wednesday after a dramatic chase. According to Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Rabindranath Meher, three other suspects were detained Tuesday, but around seven miscreants involved in the attack are still absconding.

The incident occurred around 9 pm Monday when Ismile and his associates allegedly targeted Vicky Nayak and his friend.

The group chased them with sharp weapons. While Vicky’s friend managed to escape, Vicky was cornered and stabbed multiple times, leaving him critically injured.

Police said the attack stemmed from a recent clash during a cricket match. Vicky had added a new player to his team by consulting others, which reportedly angered Ismile’s group.

The argument escalated into threats and ultimately led to the murder attempt. Meher said the group had plotted the attack over the past few days, and efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.

The Airport Police have booked Ismile under Sections 115 (2), 109, 351 (2) (3), and 3 (5) of BNS, along with Section 25 (1) (a) of the Arms Act. He was produced before a local court Wednesday.

