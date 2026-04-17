Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Friday launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear around 68 acres of “illegally occupied land” in the Shyampur area under Bharatpur police limits. During the operation, officials also seized more than 100 LPG cylinders from a house, raising concerns over possible unauthorised storage.

The large-scale eviction drive was carried out with heavy security deployment to maintain law and order. About seven platoons of police force and more than 20 officers were stationed at the site, while nearly 150 BDA personnel conducted the demolition using around 10 excavators.

Authorities said the cylinders were recovered while clearing encroachments in the locality. The large quantity found in a single house has triggered suspicion, though officials have not yet disclosed ownership details or the purpose of storage.

Further investigation will determine whether there were any violations of safety or regulatory norms related to the storage of LPG cylinders, officials added.

At the time of reporting, the eviction drive is underway. Further details awaited.