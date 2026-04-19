Bhubaneswar: In a major enforcement drive, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Saturday concluded an eviction drive in Shampur mouza under Bharatpur police limits, reclaiming nearly 61.4 acres of government land from illegal encroachment.

The operation, carried out over two days, saw intensified demolition activity on the second day with 12 JCB machines deployed to clear unauthorised structures. A total of 739 houses were demolished on the final day, taking the overall count to 926 demolished houses.

In addition, around 300 under-construction structures were also razed during the drive. Out of the total 68 acres, the remaining seven acres could not be reclaimed due to ongoing legal proceedings. Officials said the eviction forms part of BDA’s sustained efforts to curb illegal land occupation and promote planned urban development in the city.

The reclaimed land is expected to be utilised for future infrastructure and development projects aligned with the City’s master plan. Extensive security arrangements were put in place to ensure the smooth execution of the drive. Around 10 platoons of police force along with 50 police personnel, were deployed at the site.

Authorities confirmed that the entire operation was conducted peacefully without any major law and order issues. Before the eviction, BDA had issued multiple notices to residents and made repeated public announcements through loudspeakers, urging encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily.

Officials emphasised that the drive was undertaken only after following due legal procedures. Senior officials, including BDA Additional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Swain, Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) Ranjan Kumar Jena, land officer Srinivas Behera, allotment officer Sudhir Nayak, OSD, ODA Act Biswajit Dalei, DCP (Law and Order) Prakash Chandra Pal, GA and PG department Deputy Director (Survey & Enforcement) Amiya Kumar Das, and liaison offi cer Srubanshu Sekhar Mohanty were also present during the eviction drive.

Notably, in December 2023, BDA had filed an FIR with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging illegal encroachment and sale of parts of the land by an organised land mafia, prompting strict enforcement action.