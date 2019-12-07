Pattamundai: Tension gripped Gara village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district after a Class II girl student was killed and three others were injured after an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned.

The deceased girl has been identified as seven years old Subham Swain. While the injured students were immediately rushed to Pattamundai community health centre (CHC), irked villagers set the auto-rickshaw on fire.

Soon after the mishap, the driver left the place and is still absconding, it was learnt.

According to a source, the auto-rickshaw that ferried students of Oupada Saraswati Sishu Mandir was carrying about 15 students to the school. The driver lost control over the vehicle near Gora village allegedly due to overloading of passengers.

On being informed police and fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flame. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver.

