Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter at Hardshiva, Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday, officials said.

According to details, a joint team of army, police and the CRPF laid a cordon of the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input during the night.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding terrorists fired at them triggering the encounter at the first light.

IANS