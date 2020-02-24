Beijing: OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones – OnePlus 8 Pro soon and now new live photos of the flagship have been posted on the web claiming that the smartphone will come with the vertical camera arrangement.

The image shows the camera housing holds three sensors just like its predecessors. However, the setup is now flanked by an extra camera on the left, GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.