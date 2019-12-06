Cuttack: The skyrocketing price of onions has left the consumers teary-eyed. One of the main staple diets in kitchens, onions are now being sold at Rs 140 per kilogram. In a day or two the price is expected to cross the Rs 150/kg mark.

With the price of onion going out of reach, hoteliers, restaurateurs and homemakers have already dropped onion-based items from their menus.

If one goes around Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack, which is the main vegetable market in Odisha, one can feel the effect created by the scarcity of this edible bulb.

This market usually gets onions from Nasik in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Now the situation is such that the traders have stopped supplying onions.

According to wholesellers at Chhatra Bazaar the stock will run out soon. However, they predicted the price would come down after January 10.

“Now onion is selling at Rs 120 a kilogram here in the Chhatra Bazaar and the retailers are selling it at Rs 140/kg. We are in constant touch with our counterparts in Nasik and Andhra Pradesh. They have said farmers are ready to harvest onions. Once those fresh onions reach us, the price will come down substantially,” a godown owner observed.

According to onion traders at Chhatra Bazaar, the vegetable market usually sells gets 150 tonne of onion every day to retailers of this and 10 other districts. Now only four tonne of onions are being sold.

PNN