Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure zero wastage and maximum utilisation of anti-Covid-19 shots, the state government Monday directed all the district and local administrations to give preference to the beneficiaries who have taken online appointment over those opting for on-site registration.

In a letter to the district Collectors, District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department stated that CoWIN platform, which has been exclusively designed for Covid vaccination programme, should be the preferred mode of providing vaccination.

“CoWIN platform provides the option for online self-registration and appointments for facilitated cohorts. The central government has also advised the use of application for availing slots. However, it has been observed that some vaccination centres have both online and on-site slots open. As a result, online beneficiaries have to wait for longer periods to get vaccinated,” the letter read.

Instructing against use of such practice, the H&FW department directed the authorities concerned to inform their programme officers, managers and vaccinators to give preferences to those who have taken online appointment over those availing on-site registrations. “The on-site registration should only be used for the purpose of enabling access for facilitated cohorts and for minimising vaccine wastage,” it added.

Moreover, the state government also suggested the local authorities to prepare detailed plans for near to home vaccination (NHV) for elderly and differently-abled citizens. “While door-to-door vaccination is not possible, the targeted group can be vaccinated under NHV programme. Thus meticulous planning should be done for smooth execution of the initiative,” the state government said.