Angul: Educational institutions across India and also in Odisha have been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools and colleges have resorted to online teaching platforms. Odisha is also not an exception to the rule.

Many schools, both government-run and private in Angul district have implemented online teaching. However, even though education is seamless when it comes to schools in Angul town, it is the students of remote villages who suffer the most.

Nilakantheshwar High School at Jagannathpur under Angul block is a case in point. The school has 123 students studying from Class one to Class 10. Among them, 42 are reading in Class 10 only. They reside in neighbouring villages.

These students will be appearing for the finals next year. However, most of their parents are too poor to buy them a smartphone. And even when one does have a phone, connectivity is a huge problem. Most of these villages lack mobile towers, so online classes continue to remain out of reach for these students.

Even though teachers have realised the plight of these students, they cannot do anything. “The problem is such that we cannot do anything. Only god can help out the students,” observed Nilakantheshwar HS School headmaster, Santosh Kumar Panda.

Angul district education officer (DEO) Kalpana Behera is also aware of the situation. “This problem is being felt across the nation. We are aware of students missing out on online education due to lack of connectivity and their financial conditions. But we cannot do anything else now, Behera said.

“As of now, only 20 per cent of Angul district’s students are availing online classes. Our efforts are on to get more and more students into it. Those who have no alternate facilities have to wait till opening of schools. We are helpless,” added Behera.

