Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta Friday morning made a boo-boo by putting actor Arbaaz Khan’s picture on a post he shared about Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he wrote: “Going to miss you champion #RogerFederer.”

Instead of using a photograph of the 41-year-old player, who has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation, Hansal put up a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz.

Also Read – Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis

On September 15, Federer had announced his retirement on social media.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour,” the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” he added.