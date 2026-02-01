Chhatrapur: Ganjam police district rescued 413 missing minors and women in its special search and rescue operation drive under the flagship ‘Operation Anweshan’.

As per reports, as many as 349 women, 58 girls and 6 boys were rescued in 10 days during the drive. All police stations across the police district actively engaged when the Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra launched the operation 21st January.

Kabisuryanagar police traced the highest number of missing cases, rescuing 44 women and children, including one minor boy, whereas their Chhatrapur counterparts rescued 41 females, including 3 minor girls. Bhanjanagar and Purushottampur PS traced and rescued 31 and 28 women and children respectively.

Similarly, Hinjilicut PS have rescued 29 females, including minor girls, while Tarasing rescued 25 missing women and minors. Polasara and Khallikote police found 24 each missing women and children. One of the minor boy from Khallikote was rescued from Kerala after he went missing in 2015.

The Ganjam police said that the operation was meticulously coordinated between all the police stations that have resulted in successful implementation and execution of the special drive. The police further said that all the missing and found minors and women were safely reunited with their families and the search and rescuing of missing persons will be conducted in future as well.