Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man died after accidentally falling into an open drain at Salia Sahi under Maitree Vihar police limits Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sinu Gagarai, a resident of the slum, they said. Sinu, a daily-wage labourer, is survived by three children, two sons and a daughter.

Locals said Sinu’s wife had died a few months ago. According to police sources, Sinu was standing in front of his house when he accidentally slipped into the open drain, sustaining severe head injuries.

Locals rushed him to the Capital Hospital in the City, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Locals expressed anger at the civic body for failing to cover the open drain, which had been left uncovered due to ongoing work. They have demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.