New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya Tuesday urged the Union government to set up fast track courts (FTCs) for speedy trial of crimes against women and children.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the BJD Parliamentary party leader in the Upper House said the Union and the state governments are taking steps to prevent crimes against women and children but unfortunately in spite of all the steps taken, such horrific incidents are increasing in the country.

Acharya cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data highlighting the gravity of the matter and said on an average, 87 rape cases were occurring every day in 2020 – a 7 per cent rise in the crime against women as compared to 2019.

“In 2019 alone, altogether 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women had been reported. These are all reported cases. There are many cases which are not being reported because people and concerned families are very much concerned about their social prestige and social stigma. The total number of child pornography and child rape incidences is 13,244 from March to September 2020, within six months’ time,” Acharya said.

He said the Parliament enacted POCSO Act which mandates authorities to register FIR in crime against children and complete trial within six months.

“For speedy trial, the act has provision of setting up of FTCs in all the districts of the country. But, unfortunately, in many of the districts of the country, FTCs are yet to be set up. Therefore, many cases are pending for a longer time in the respective courts,” Acharya said.

The senior BJD MP appealed to the Union government to ask the respective High Courts and the respective state governments to set up FTCs as quickly as possible.