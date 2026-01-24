Chhatrapur: Ganjam police have launched Operation Anweshan to trace missing women and children across the district and rescued 46 persons within two days of the drive.

According to police, the operation has so far led to the rescue of 35 women and 11 minors, including girls and boys.

On the first day of the operation, Thursday, police rescued 11 women and five minors. This was followed by the recovery of 24 women and six minors Friday.

After being rescued, all the individuals were safely handed over to their respective families, police said. Ganjam Superintendent of Police Suvendhu Kumar Patra said the special operation would continue till the end of the month to trace missing persons and reunite them with their families.

During the second day of the drive, Chhatrapur police rescued four missing women. Police stations in Khalikote, Purushottampur, Kabisuryanagar, Kodala, Beguniapada and Jagannathprasad rescued two women each. One woman each was rescued by police teams from Polasara, Dharakote, Hinjili, Sheragada, Sorada, Bhanjanagar, Bellaguntha and Tarsing.

Similarly, one missing minor boy was rescued by Khalikote police, while one missing minor girl each was rescued by police from Purushottampur, Bhanjanagar, Buguda, Tarsing and Gangapur police stations.

All the minors were later reunited with their families. Police said coordinated efforts by multiple police stations contributed to the successful outcome of the operation.