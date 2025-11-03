Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents Federation (OPF), a statewide body representing parents and guardians of government school students, has alleged large-scale discrimination against students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) institutions in Khurda district, whose applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) have been summarily rejected by district authorities.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department, the federation has demanded an immediate reversal of the rejections and reprocessing of all applications, claiming that “hundreds of poor yet meritorious students have been unfairly denied a chance to compete for the NMMS scholarship.”

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme, implemented by the Union Ministry of Education, provides ₹12,000 annually to meritorious students from economically weaker families — those with an annual parental income below ₹3.5 lakh — to help prevent dropouts at the secondary level. Eligible candidates are students studying in Class VIII in government, aided, or local body schools.

However, according to the Mahasangha, officials in Khurda district rejected all NMMS applications from OAVS students, assuming these schools to be fully residential like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) or Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). “This assumption is factually and legally incorrect,” the Mahasangha stated, clarifying that many OAVS institutions operate as day schools where students do not receive free boarding or lodging.

“The blanket rejection of applications without individual scrutiny violates the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and defeats the purpose of the NMMS scheme, depriving poor but deserving students of equitable support,” said Basudev Bhatta, president of the OPF.

The letter noted that SCERT Odisha’s 2024–25 NMMS circular clearly allows OAVS day scholars to apply if certified by the principal as non-residential. Yet, parents from several OAVS institutions in Khurda reportedly received identical messages stating that all applications were rejected at the district level.

The Mahasangha has demanded an immediate review and reprocessing of all rejected OAVS applications in Khurda within seven days, a state-level clarification to ensure uniform NMMS eligibility across districts, an inquiry to fix responsibility for the lapse, and awareness drives to inform eligible students.

It has warned of approaching the Ministry of Education, NCPCR, and the Odisha High Court if corrective steps are not taken soon. A copy of the letter has been sent to the OAVS director, while the School and Mass Education Department is yet to respond.