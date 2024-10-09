Baripada: Gone are the days when farmers of several villages adjoining Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district were living in constant fear of police crackdown on their illegal opium cultivation as they, with the help of the district administration, have got a new lease of life after pursuing cultivation of alternative crops. Reports said the farmers never had a normal life as they always feared that police might swoop on them for illegal opium cultivation.

Time has changed. The farmers who were once unaware of the illegalities of opium cultivation have managed to shun it due to sustained efforts of the district administration. By withdrawing the farmers from opium cultivation, the district administration not only put a check on the illegal opium trade in the district but also freed many people of the hazards of substance abuse. Reports said that opium was cultivated in large tracts of land in Gudugudia, Barehipani and Astakuanar panchayats adjoining Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary under Jashipur block. The cultivation was carried out on several thousands of acres spread over 14 villages including Asanbani, Jajagada, Jhatipani, Chakundakacha, Saruda, Budhabalanga, Kukurabhuka and Khejuri in these panchayats. Significantly, opium cultivation was carried out in guise of poppy seeds. The opium traders and smugglers used to lure the gullible forest dwellers with money to take up opium cultivation. On being informed, forest, excise and police personnel conducted raids in intervals and destroyed opium plants worth over Rs 100 crore. The rapid spread of opium cultivation in the area has sparked concern across the state. The district administration conducted a probe and the then district Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde interacted with the people, urging them to shun the illegal cultivation. Shinde, instead of taking any repressive measures against the gullible farmers, launched efforts to help them join the mainstream.

Agriculture Secretary Subham Saxena also visited the area and met the people. Officials of Forest, Excise and Fisheries departments visited various villages and explained the ill effects of opium cultivation to the gullible villagers. Replacing the large-scale cultivation of opium was no small feat as switching to alternative livelihoods and alternative forms of agriculture required substantial investments. Agriculture and horticulture officials also met the people and assured them of government help if they took up cultivation of cash and other crops like turmeric, pineapple, raggi, strawberry, litchi and ginger. The villagers were included in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and provided all help to take up cultivation of cash and other crops.

People were seen taking active interest in these crops and have also started it on their lands. Residents have expressed happiness over the noble initiative of the district administration. When contacted, district Collector Hema Kanta Say said that people will be encouraged to take up cultivation of aromatic paddy, sweet corn and other alternative crops in the coming days. They will be supplied with quality seeds and provided proper training to start the cultivation, the Collector added.