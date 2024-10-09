Rourkela: Komal Panda (22), a resident of Odisha’s Rourkela and a fourth-year industrial and product design student at the National Institute of Design (NID) Haryana, has been named the national winner of the James Dyson Award 2024 for her innovative design project named ‘Novocarry’.

Announced September 11, 2024, the award recognises her design of a portable cooling solution for medications like insulin, which require refrigeration during transport. The device addresses the need for discreet, convenient, and reliable storage for users.

From a young age, Panda has passionately pursued drawing and attended art classes. While she initially had no exposure to industrial design, her journey of exploration ultimately led her to discover the field and the National Institute of Design (NID). Notably, product and industrial design apply creativity to solve real-world problems by creating practical, appealing, and efficient products for everyday use.

The young designer notes that her father, a diabetic patient, was the first user and test subject for the project. She actively sought his feedback to refine and enhance her product design.

“My father, a diabetic who works at Rourkela Steel Plant, faces a daily challenge during lunch breaks—he rushes home to take his insulin shot and eat because there’s no refrigerator at his workplace to store insulin at the required temperature,” she said.

Panda said that ice packs to store the insulin vial proved impractical, melting quickly and requiring constant replacement. She also said that shared refrigerators often posed the risk of tampering or medications would spoil due to improper storage.

She discovered that many people shared similar struggles, especially those managing conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and growth hormone therapy. Motivated by these insights, Panda designed Novocarry. “My goal is to empower users to carry their medications confidently, knowing they’ll stay effective regardless of their surroundings,” she said.

The device uses bullet-shaped heatsinks to cool two vials of medicine, such as insulin, maintaining a consistent temperature of around 5 degrees Celsius. It’s designed to be compact and portable, about the size of a power bank, with space for diabetic supplies. The dual-battery system ensures reliability, and the design eliminates the need for a fan to cool the vials, making it more efficient.

Panda recalls that she came to know about the James Dyson Award — one of the most prestigious awards in industrial design — during her second year at NID. By the end of her third year, she decided to apply for the award and ultimately emerged as a winner.

Reflecting on her achievement, Panda expressed her joy, stating, “I was thrilled that my product caught the attention of my inspiration, James Dyson. This recognition has validated the viability and necessity of my design. Having struggled with self-confidence, this award has provided me with a significant boost.”

While being open to whatever the future holds for her, Panda intends to continue improving Novocarry and explore other projects. When asked if she plans to focus on healthcare design, she shared, “I’ve had unpleasant experiences in healthcare in general and especially after recently losing my mother. Healthcare often focuses on the disease rather than the quality of life of the patient. Through design, I believe I can bring a new perspective and improve the patient experience.”

By Harihara Kar